Colfax Corp Has Returned 17.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CFX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) on October 23rd, 2019 at $31.47. In approximately 4 months, Colfax Corp has returned 17.53% as of today's recent price of $36.98.

Over the past year, Colfax Corp has traded in a range of $24.35 to $39.30 and is now at $36.98, 52% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Colfax Corporation manufactures a broad range of fluid handling products, including pumps, fluid handling systems, and specialty valves. The Company specializes in rotary positive displacement pumps, which include screw pumps, gear pumps, and progressive cavity pumps.

