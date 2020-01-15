Cohu Inc Has Returned 66.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (COHU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) on September 12th, 2019 at $14.22. In approximately 4 months, Cohu Inc has returned 66.58% as of today's recent price of $23.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Cohu Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.37 and a high of $24.45 and are now at $23.68, 108% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.86% higher and 2.16% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cohu, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor test handling equipment to semiconductor manufacturers throughout the world. The Company also manufactures closed circuit television, metal detection, and microwave equipment.

