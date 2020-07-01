Cohu Inc Has Returned 58.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (COHU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) on September 12th, 2019 at $14.22. In approximately 4 months, Cohu Inc has returned 58.42% as of today's recent price of $22.52.

Over the past year, Cohu Inc has traded in a range of $11.37 to $23.19 and is now at $22.52, 98% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

Cohu, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor test handling equipment to semiconductor manufacturers throughout the world. The Company also manufactures closed circuit television, metal detection, and microwave equipment.

