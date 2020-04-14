Coherus Bioscien Shares Up -1.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CHRS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Coherus Bioscien (NASDAQ:CHRS) on March 24th, 2020 at $15.00. In approximately 3 weeks, Coherus Bioscien has returned 1.80% as of today's recent price of $14.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Coherus Bioscien share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.86 and a high of $23.80 and are now at $14.73, 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Coherus Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops biosimilar therapeutics to aid patients.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Coherus Bioscien shares.

Log in and add Coherus Bioscien (CHRS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.