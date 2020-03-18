Coherent Inc Shares Down 40.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (COHR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) on February 19th, 2020 at $147.55. In approximately 4 weeks, Coherent Inc has returned 40.36% as of today's recent price of $88.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Coherent Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $85.94 and a high of $178.08 and are now at $88.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Coherent, Inc. is a global company that manufactures and sells a variety of laser-based photonic products. The Company's products are used in manufacturing and instrumentation applications that include optical telecommunication, semiconductor manufacturing, inspection and test, advance packaging, and reprographics. The electro-optical market consists of Fortune 500 customers.

