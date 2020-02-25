Cohen & Steers Shares Up 14.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CNS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on January 16th, 2020 at $66.44. In approximately 1 month, Cohen & Steers has returned 14.23% as of today's recent price of $75.89.

Cohen & Steers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.23 and a 52-week low of $39.24 and are now trading 95% above that low price at $76.54 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. operates as a global investment manager. The Company manages portfolios focused on real assets, including real estate, infrastructure and commodities, along with preferred securities and other income solutions. Cohen & Steers serves individual and institutional investors around the world through a broad range of investment vehicles.

