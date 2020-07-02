Cohen & Steers Has Returned 12.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CNS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on January 16th, 2020 at $66.44. In approximately 3 weeks, Cohen & Steers has returned 12.71% as of today's recent price of $74.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Cohen & Steers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.02 and a high of $76.00 and are now at $74.88, 102% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. operates as a global investment manager. The Company manages portfolios focused on real assets, including real estate, infrastructure and commodities, along with preferred securities and other income solutions. Cohen & Steers serves individual and institutional investors around the world through a broad range of investment vehicles.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cohen & Steers shares.

Log in and add Cohen & Steers (CNS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.