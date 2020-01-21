Cogent Communica Has Returned 26.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CCOI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cogent Communica (NASDAQ:CCOI) on October 23rd, 2019 at $57.95. In approximately 3 months, Cogent Communica has returned 26.37% as of today's recent price of $73.23.

Over the past year, Cogent Communica has traded in a range of $45.97 to $73.76 and is now at $73.23, 59% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.2%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation optical Internet service provider focused on delivering ultra-high speed Internet access and transport services. The Company serves businesses in the multi-tenant marketplace and service providers located in major metropolitan areas across the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cogent Communica shares.

Log in and add Cogent Communica (CCOI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.