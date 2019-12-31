Cogent Communica Up 13.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CCOI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cogent Communica (NASDAQ:CCOI) on October 23rd, 2019 at $57.95. In approximately 2 months, Cogent Communica has returned 13.86% as of today's recent price of $65.98.

Cogent Communica share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.65 and a 52-week low of $42.40 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $66.37 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation optical Internet service provider focused on delivering ultra-high speed Internet access and transport services. The Company serves businesses in the multi-tenant marketplace and service providers located in major metropolitan areas across the United States.

