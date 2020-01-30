Coca-Cola Co/The Has Returned 6.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) on December 4th, 2019 at $54.02. In approximately 2 months, Coca-Cola Co/The has returned 6.03% as of today's recent price of $57.27.

Over the past year, Coca-Cola Co/The has traded in a range of $44.42 to $57.87 and is now at $57.06, 28% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

The Coca-Cola Company manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drink concentrates and syrups. The Company also distributes and markets juice and juice-drink products. Coca-Cola distributes its products to retailers and wholesalers in the United States and internationally.

