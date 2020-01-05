Coca-Cola Co/The Has Returned 4.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) on March 26th, 2020 at $43.86. In approximately 1 month, Coca-Cola Co/The has returned 4.47% as of today's recent price of $45.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coca-Cola Co/The have traded between a low of $36.27 and a high of $60.13 and are now at $45.91, which is 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 2.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Coca-Cola Company manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drink concentrates and syrups. The Company also distributes and markets juice and juice-drink products. Coca-Cola distributes its products to retailers and wholesalers in the United States and internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Coca-Cola Co/The shares.

Log in and add Coca-Cola Co/The (KO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.