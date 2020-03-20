Coca-Cola Bottli Shares Down 21.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (COKE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Coca-Cola Bottli (NASDAQ:COKE) on February 25th, 2020 at $257.56. In approximately 3 weeks, Coca-Cola Bottli has returned 21.31% as of today's recent price of $202.68.

Coca-Cola Bottli share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $413.39 and a 52-week low of $188.81 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $202.68 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 2.39% lower over the past week, respectively.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages such as energy drinks, bottled water, tea, ready-to-drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Coca-Cola Bottli.

