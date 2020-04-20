Coca-Cola Bottli Shares Up 6.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (COKE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Coca-Cola Bottli (NASDAQ:COKE) on March 25th, 2020 at $224.39. In approximately 4 weeks, Coca-Cola Bottli has returned 6.63% as of today's recent price of $239.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Coca-Cola Bottli share prices have been bracketed by a low of $188.08 and a high of $413.39 and are now at $239.27, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages such as energy drinks, bottled water, tea, ready-to-drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Coca-Cola Bottli shares.

Log in and add Coca-Cola Bottli (COKE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.