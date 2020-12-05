Coca-Cola Bottli Shares Up 6.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (COKE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Coca-Cola Bottli (NASDAQ:COKE) on March 25th, 2020 at $224.39. In approximately 2 months, Coca-Cola Bottli has returned 6.13% as of today's recent price of $238.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Coca-Cola Bottli share prices have been bracketed by a low of $188.08 and a high of $413.39 and are now at $242.88, 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages such as energy drinks, bottled water, tea, ready-to-drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Coca-Cola Bottli shares.

Log in and add Coca-Cola Bottli (COKE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.