Cnb Finl Corp/Pa Shares Down 47.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CCNE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cnb Finl Corp/Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) on January 23rd, 2020 at $31.00. In approximately 2 months, Cnb Finl Corp/Pa has returned 47.70% as of today's recent price of $16.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cnb Finl Corp/Pa have traded between a low of $15.82 and a high of $33.78 and are now at $16.21, which is 2% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

CNB Financial Corporation is the holding company for County National Bank. The Bank offers a variety of accounts and loans, as well as provides a full range of client services. County National's primary marketing area consists of the Pennsylvania counties of Clearfield, Elk, McKean, and Cameron.

