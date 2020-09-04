Cna Finl Corp Has Returned 29.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CNA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) on February 26th, 2020 at $45.20. In approximately 1 month, Cna Finl Corp has returned 29.07% as of today's recent price of $32.06.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cna Finl Corp have traded between a low of $26.52 and a high of $51.30 and are now at $32.06, which is 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

CNA Financial Corporation operates as an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty coverages such as risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cna Finl Corp.

Log in and add Cna Finl Corp (CNA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.