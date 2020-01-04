Cna Finl Corp Down 31.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CNA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) on February 26th, 2020 at $45.20. In approximately 1 month, Cna Finl Corp has returned 31.33% as of today's recent price of $31.04.

Cna Finl Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.30 and a 52-week low of $26.52 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $31.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

CNA Financial Corporation operates as an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty coverages such as risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration.

