Clorox Co Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CLX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) on December 6th, 2019 at $151.83. In approximately 3 months, Clorox Co has returned 14.12% as of today's recent price of $173.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Clorox Co have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $177.32 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

The Clorox Company produces and markets non-durable consumer products sold primarily through grocery and other retail stores. The Company's principal products include household cleaning and bleach products, charcoal, cat litter, automotive care products, dressings, and trash bags. Clorox markets its products in the United States and other countries around the world.

