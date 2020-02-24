Clearwater Has Returned 30.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CLW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Clearwater (NYSE:CLW) on January 16th, 2020 at $21.70. In approximately 1 month, Clearwater has returned 29.95% as of today's recent price of $28.20.

Clearwater share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.27 and a 52-week low of $13.87 and are now trading 103% above that low price at $28.20 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.88% higher and 1.90% higher over the past week, respectively.

Clearwater Paper Corp. manufactures consumer tissue, bleached paperboard, and wood products. The Company supplies private label tissue to major retail grocery chains and produces bleached paperboard that is used by printers and packaging converters.

