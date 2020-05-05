Clearfield Inc Shares Up 13.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CLFD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) on March 31st, 2020 at $11.25. In approximately 1 month, Clearfield Inc has returned 13.74% as of today's recent price of $12.79.

Over the past year, Clearfield Inc has traded in a range of $8.32 to $14.90 and is now at $12.79, 54% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of fiber optic and copper components to the data communication and telecommunication industries. The Company's products include fiber distribution systems, optical components, and fiber and copper cable assemblies that serve fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), large enterprise, and original equipment manufactures markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Clearfield Inc shares.

Log in and add Clearfield Inc (CLFD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.