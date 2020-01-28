Clearfield Inc Up 14.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CLFD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) on September 11th, 2019 at $12.27. In approximately 5 months, Clearfield Inc has returned 14.02% as of today's recent price of $13.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Clearfield Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.05 and a high of $16.75 and are now at $13.92, 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of fiber optic and copper components to the data communication and telecommunication industries. The Company's products include fiber distribution systems, optical components, and fiber and copper cable assemblies that serve fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), large enterprise, and original equipment manufactures markets.

