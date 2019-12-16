Clean Harbors Shares Up 19.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CLH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on June 20th, 2019 at $70.10. In approximately 6 months, Clean Harbors has returned 19.37% as of today's recent price of $83.68.

Over the past year, Clean Harbors has traded in a range of $46.21 to $88.01 and is now at $83.68, 81% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% higher and 0.85% higher over the past week, respectively.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides a variety of environmental remediation and industrial waste management services to customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous solid and liquid waste, surface remediation, groundwater restoration, and waste packaging, as well as analytical testing and consulting.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Clean Harbors shares.

Log in and add Clean Harbors (CLH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.