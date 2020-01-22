Clean Harbors Up 22.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CLH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on June 20th, 2019 at $70.10. In approximately 7 months, Clean Harbors has returned 22.07% as of today's recent price of $85.57.

Clean Harbors share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.01 and a 52-week low of $56.14 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $85.57 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides a variety of environmental remediation and industrial waste management services to customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous solid and liquid waste, surface remediation, groundwater restoration, and waste packaging, as well as analytical testing and consulting.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Clean Harbors shares.

Log in and add Clean Harbors (CLH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.