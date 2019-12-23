Clarcor Inc Has Returned 24.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CLC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Clarcor Inc (:CLC) on November 10th, 2016 at $66.62. In approximately 38 months, Clarcor Inc has returned 24.59% as of today's recent price of $83.00.

Clarcor Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.13 and a 52-week low of $47.98 and are now trading 73% above that low price at $83.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

CLARCOR Inc. manufactures and distributes filtration products for engine, industrial, and consumer packaging products.

