Civitas Solution Has Returned 16.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CIVI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Civitas Solution (NYSE:CIVI) on December 18th, 2018 at $15.32. In approximately 16 months, Civitas Solution has returned 15.96% as of today's recent price of $17.76.

In the past 52 weeks, Civitas Solution share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.75 and a high of $17.77 and are now at $17.76, 0% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Civitas Solutions, Inc. provides home and community based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical, and behavioral disabilities and other special needs.

