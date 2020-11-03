City Holding Co Shares Down 16.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CHCO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for City Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCO) on February 24th, 2020 at $76.02. In approximately 2 weeks, City Holding Co has returned 16.85% as of today's recent price of $63.21.

City Holding Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.07 and a 52-week low of $61.84 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $63.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses in West Virginia, Ohio, and California. City Holding provides credit, deposit, investment advisory, securities brokerage, insurance, and technology products and services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of City Holding Co.

Log in and add City Holding Co (CHCO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.