Citrix Systems Has Returned 30.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CTXS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) on March 5th, 2020 at $112.44. In approximately 1 month, Citrix Systems has returned 30.51% as of today's recent price of $146.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Citrix Systems share prices have been bracketed by a low of $90.28 and a high of $150.33 and are now at $146.75, 63% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.63% higher and 0.83% higher over the past week, respectively.

Citrix Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets technology solutions that allow applications to be delivered, supported, and shared on-demand. The Company develops and markets comprehensive solutions across all dimensions of application, server and desktop virtualization, as well as application and network optimization.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Citrix Systems shares.

