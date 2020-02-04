Citizens & North Has Returned 33.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CZNC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Citizens & North (NASDAQ:CZNC) on January 30th, 2020 at $26.37. In approximately 2 months, Citizens & North has returned 33.55% as of today's recent price of $17.52.

In the past 52 weeks, Citizens & North share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.69 and a high of $29.25 and are now at $17.52, 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation is a holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank and First State Bank. The Bank provides a full range of banking services, including deposit and loan products for personal and commercial customers, and trust services and insurance products. Citizens & Northern operates in North Central Pennsylvania.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Citizens & North.

Log in and add Citizens & North (CZNC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.