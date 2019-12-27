Citizens Financi Up 13.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CFG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG) on October 21st, 2019 at $35.90. In approximately 2 months, Citizens Financi has returned 13.23% as of today's recent price of $40.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Citizens Financi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.62 and a high of $40.92 and are now at $40.65, 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. provides a full range of commercial banking services for retail and Institutional customers. The Bank offers consumer loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, deposit products, internet banking, and trust services.

