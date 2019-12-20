Citi Trends Inc Has Returned 29.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CTRN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) on August 22nd, 2019 at $16.86. In approximately 4 months, Citi Trends Inc has returned 29.30% as of today's recent price of $21.80.

Citi Trends Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.30 and a 52-week low of $13.41 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $21.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 1.63% higher over the past week, respectively.

Citi Trends Inc., is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company offers quality, branded merchandise for men, women, and children including products from nationally recognized brands.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Citi Trends Inc shares.

