Cisco Systems Has Returned 14.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CSCO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on February 25th, 2020 at $43.14. In approximately 3 weeks, Cisco Systems has returned 13.95% as of today's recent price of $37.12.

Cisco Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.26 and a 52-week low of $32.40 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $36.03 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry and provide services associated with these products and their use. The Company provides products for transporting data, voice, and video within buildings, across campuses, and globally.

