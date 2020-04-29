Cirrus Logic Inc Has Returned 28.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CRUS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) on March 20th, 2020 at $59.54. In approximately 1 month, Cirrus Logic Inc has returned 28.27% as of today's recent price of $76.37.

Cirrus Logic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.63 and a 52-week low of $37.24 and are now trading 105% above that low price at $76.37 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company develops audio and voice IC and software solutions for mobile communications, automotive entertainment, and consumer audio applications. Cirrus Logic is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cirrus Logic Inc shares.

