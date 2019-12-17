Cirrus Logic Inc Up 91.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CRUS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) on June 7th, 2019 at $40.51. In approximately 6 months, Cirrus Logic Inc has returned 91.63% as of today's recent price of $77.63.

Over the past year, Cirrus Logic Inc has traded in a range of $31.25 to $78.36 and is now at $77.79, 149% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.11% higher and 2.22% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company develops audio and voice IC and software solutions for mobile communications, automotive entertainment, and consumer audio applications. Cirrus Logic is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

