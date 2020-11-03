Circor Intl Has Returned 33.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CIR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Circor Intl (NYSE:CIR) on February 25th, 2020 at $40.37. In approximately 2 weeks, Circor Intl has returned 33.90% as of today's recent price of $26.68.

Circor Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.80 and the current low of $26.18 and are currently at $26.68 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 2.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes an array of valves and related products and services to a variety of end-markets located worldwide. The Company's products optimize the efficiency and/or ensure the safety of fluid-control systems. CIRCOR manufactures primarily instrumentation and fluid regulation products, and petrochemical products.

