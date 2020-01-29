Circor Intl Up 12.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CIR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Circor Intl (NYSE:CIR) on November 1st, 2019 at $38.96. In approximately 3 months, Circor Intl has returned 12.22% as of today's recent price of $43.72.

In the past 52 weeks, Circor Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.66 and a high of $47.80 and are now at $43.72, 70% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes an array of valves and related products and services to a variety of end-markets located worldwide. The Company's products optimize the efficiency and/or ensure the safety of fluid-control systems. CIRCOR manufactures primarily instrumentation and fluid regulation products, and petrochemical products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Circor Intl shares.

Log in and add Circor Intl (CIR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.