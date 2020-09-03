Cinemark Holding Has Returned 28.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CNK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK) on January 8th, 2020 at $33.03. In approximately 2 months, Cinemark Holding has returned 28.61% as of today's recent price of $23.58.

Cinemark Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.51 and a 52-week low of $21.88 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $23.58 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. operates movie theaters. The Company operates in the United States and Latin America.

