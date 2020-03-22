Cincinnati Fin Has Returned 29.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CINF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF) on February 25th, 2020 at $106.47. In approximately 3 weeks, Cincinnati Fin has returned 29.53% as of today's recent price of $75.03.

Over the past year, Cincinnati Fin has traded in a range of $73.11 to $118.50 and is now at $75.16, 3% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty and life insurance. The Company markets a variety of insurance products and provides leasing and financing services.

