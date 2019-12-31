Cimarex Energy C Shares Up 9.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (XEC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) on November 5th, 2019 at $47.61. In approximately 2 months, Cimarex Energy C has returned 9.80% as of today's recent price of $52.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Cimarex Energy C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.19 and a high of $77.10 and are now at $52.27, 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Cimarex Energy Co. explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company conducts its activities in the States of Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

