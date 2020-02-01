Ciena Corp Shares Up 5.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CIEN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) on December 12th, 2019 at $40.46. In approximately 3 weeks, Ciena Corp has returned 5.17% as of today's recent price of $42.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Ciena Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.85 and a high of $46.78 and are now at $42.55, 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Ciena Corporation develops and markets communications network platforms, software, and offers professional services. The Company's broadband access, data and optical networking platforms, software tools, and global network services support worldwide telecom and cable/MSO services providers, and enterprise and government networks.

