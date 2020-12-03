Chuy'S Holdings Shares Down 41.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CHUY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chuy'S Holdings (:CHUY) on December 30th, 2019 at $25.75. In approximately 2 months, Chuy'S Holdings has returned 41.09% as of today's recent price of $15.17.

Over the past year, Chuy'S Holdingshas traded in a range of $15.00 to $29.05 and are now at $15.17. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 2.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. operates as a full-service restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

