Chuy'S Holdings Has Returned 60.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CHUY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chuy'S Holdings (:CHUY) on December 30th, 2019 at $25.75. In approximately 3 months, Chuy'S Holdings has returned 60.43% as of today's recent price of $10.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chuy'S Holdings have traded between a low of $8.10 and a high of $29.05 and are now at $10.19, which is 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. operates as a full-service restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

