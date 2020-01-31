Chipotle Mexican Has Returned 8.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CMG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) on November 26th, 2019 at $807.72. In approximately 2 months, Chipotle Mexican has returned 8.88% as of today's recent price of $879.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chipotle Mexican have traded between a low of $519.09 and a high of $888.58 and are now at $879.44, which is 69% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% higher and 1.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. owns and operates quick serve Mexican restaurants. The Company manages restaurants throughout the United States.

