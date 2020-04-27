Chipotle Mexican Has Returned 55.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CMG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG) on March 20th, 2020 at $574.61. In approximately 1 month, Chipotle Mexican has returned 55.89% as of today's recent price of $895.77.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chipotle Mexican have traded between a low of $415.00 and a high of $940.28 and are now at $895.77, which is 116% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. owns and operates quick serve Mexican restaurants. The Company manages restaurants throughout the United States.

