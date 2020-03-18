China Fund Inc Shares Down 14.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CHN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) on February 28th, 2020 at $20.07. In approximately 3 weeks, China Fund Inc has returned 14.28% as of today's recent price of $17.20.

China Fund Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.63 and a 52-week low of $17.20 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $17.20 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

