Children'S Place Has Returned 18.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PLCE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Children'S Place (:PLCE) on November 19th, 2019 at $77.30. In approximately 2 months, Children'S Place has returned 18.21% as of today's recent price of $63.22.

In the past 52 weeks, Children'S Place share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.62 and a high of $116.84 and are now at $63.22, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 1.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Children's Place, Inc. retails value-priced apparel and accessories for newborn to 12 year old children. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells its products under The Children's Place brand name. Children's Place operates stores primarily located in regional shopping malls in the eastern half of the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Children'S Place.

