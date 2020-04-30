Chicago Bridge & Up 4.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CBI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chicago Bridge & (NYSE:CBI) on May 1st, 2018 at $15.76. In approximately 24 months, Chicago Bridge & has returned 4.03% as of today's recent price of $16.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Chicago Bridge & share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.55 and a high of $36.56 and are now at $16.39, 72% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides designing, engineering, construction, fabrication, maintenance, and environmental services. The Company builds and repairs bulk liquid terminals, storage tanks, process vessels, and low temperature and cryogenic storage facilities. CB&I offers its services worldwide to the oil and gas, infrastructure, wastewater, and power industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chicago Bridge & shares.

Log in and add Chicago Bridge & (CBI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.