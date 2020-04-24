SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) on March 24th, 2020 at $35.78. In approximately 1 month, Chegg Inc has returned 5.70% as of today's recent price of $37.82.

Over the past year, Chegg Inc has traded in a range of $25.89 to $48.22 and is now at $37.82, 46% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 1.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

Chegg, Inc. provides online educational platform. The Company offers homework help, course selection, note taking, manuals, and textbook rentals services. Chegg serves customers throughout the United States.

