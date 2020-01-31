Chesapeake Util Shares Up 1.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CPK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chesapeake Util (NYSE:CPK) on January 16th, 2020 at $94.92. In approximately 2 weeks, Chesapeake Util has returned 1.73% as of today's recent price of $96.56.

In the past 52 weeks, Chesapeake Util share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.19 and a high of $98.55 and are now at $96.56, 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.61% higher over the past week, respectively.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company that provides natural gas transmission and distribution, propane distribution, and information technology services. The Company distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida. Chesapeake Utilities' propane is distributed to customers in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

