Cheniere Energy Partners LP Down 22.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CQP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX:CQP) on January 30th, 2020 at $39.29. In approximately 1 month, Cheniere Energy Partners LP has returned 22.14% as of today's recent price of $30.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.30 and a 52-week low of $30.40 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $30.59 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 2.05% lower over the past week, respectively.

