Cheniere Energy Down 48.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (LNG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) on January 23rd, 2020 at $62.43. In approximately 2 months, Cheniere Energy has returned 48.74% as of today's recent price of $32.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Cheniere Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.06 and a high of $70.49 and are now at $32.00, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is an energy company focused on LNG-related businesses. The Company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals and liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipelines. Cheniere Energy manages and operates projects in Louisiana and Texas.

